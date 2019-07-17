Russia proposes viewing new types of arms as part of New START

GENEVA, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has proposed considering new types of arms as a part of the nuclear arms reduction treaty (New START) during the consultations with the Unites States on strategic stability, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday following the meeting.

"We have discussed the situation at such an angle that the New START overtime, if it is still in effect, can become a tool of implementing control over new types of our armaments. We also expressed hope that if the Americans follow us on this path, then the treaty will also apply to their new equipment, when they are deployed," Ryabkov said.