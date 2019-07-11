Russian shipbuilders to lay down 2 advanced Yasen-M nuclear-powered subs in 2020-2021

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard in northwest Russia will lay down two advanced Project 885M ‘Yasen-M’ multirole nuclear-powered submarines in 2020-2021, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS at the St. Petersburg international maritime defense show on Thursday.

A contract on building two Yasen-M submarines was signed at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum that was held outside Moscow on June 25-30.

"These submarines will approximately be laid down in 2020-2021," the Sevmash chief executive said.