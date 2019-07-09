Russia proposes joint development of new submarine with India

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is putting forward a proposal for India to develop a new diesel-electric submarine based on the Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarine project, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Deputy Director Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters.

"We are not put forward [an idea of] usual licensed production of submarine, we are proposing to jointly devise a project with our Indian partners and jointly build the first pilot model on the basis of the Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarine project, equipped with an air-independent propulsion system," he announced.

According to the official, in realizing this plan the Indian side will fully acquire all the necessary technological capabilities for constructing submarines of this type. "Our preliminary proposal is much more favorable than those of other foreign partners," Drozhzhov said, noting that the joint project involves relevant technology transfer.

As the official pointed out, the new submarine is proposed to be equipped with the BrahMos strike missile systems, jointly produced by Russia and India. "This project can be successfully implemented in the interests of our countries," he concluded.