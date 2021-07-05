EpiVacCorona-N COVID-19 vaccine to be registered under Aurora-CoV brand name

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The EpiVacCorona-N coronavirus vaccine, which is currently undergoing clinical trials, will be registered under the brand name Aurora-CoV, Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) and the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, the vaccine developer, said in a joint press statement on Monday.

"Rospatent has decided to register the Aurora-CoV trademark. <…> The Aurora-CoV trademark will be used as a brand name for the EpiVacCorona-N vaccine, a new generation of the EpiVacCorona vaccine. EpiVacCorona-N is currently undergoing clinical trials," the statement said.

The Vector Center applied for the registration of the trademark and the service mark on June 18, 2021.

According to Rospatent’s chief, Grigory Ivliyev, more than 30 applications for the registration of new coronavirus vaccines have been filed since the pandemic outbreak and patents have been issued on 16 applications.

"Russian vaccine developers demonstrate a comprehensive approach to the protection of their vaccines and patent not only the substance and the composition of the first and second vaccine components, but also methods of administration, separate components and various vaccine forms. Of no less importance in terms of all-round legal protection is the registration of a trademark. Registration of a trademark for a patented product gives a significant advantage in terms of market promotion both in Russia and in foreign countries," Rospatent’s press service quoted him as saying.