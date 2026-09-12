BRICS nations call for ensuring Palestinian representation in international organizations

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations have called for ensuring Palestinian representation in all international organizations and expressed support for Palestine's full membership in the UN. This is stated in the Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS summit.

"We affirm the need for adequate representation of Palestine in all relevant international organizations, including multilateral financial institutions, and access to their resources. We reaffirm our support for the State of Palestine's full membership in the UN in the context of the unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, in accordance with international law," the document says.

The summit participants reaffirmed that ‘a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return.".