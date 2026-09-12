BRICS nations condemn attempts to politicize humanitarian assistance to Palestinians

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS member states are concerned about the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We reiterate our grave concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the humanitarian situation in Gaza," the document reads.

BRICS countries called "for adherence to international law, in particular to international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and condemn all their violations, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare, attacks targeting civilians and civilian objects, including healthcare facilities and other civilian infrastructure, as well as the unlawful obstruction of humanitarian access." They condemned "attempts to politicize or militarize humanitarian assistance" and reasserted their "steadfast support for UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)."

BRICS member states also rejected "any unilateral measures that seek to alter the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem" and urged "full respect for the sanctity of all religious sites and holy places in the city and for the rights of all to access and to observe their religious rites without hinderance.".