BRICS to continue work on mechanisms of cross-border payments, use of national currencies

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. The BRICS group is determined to continue work to create mechanisms for cross-border payments and the use of national currencies, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We acknowledge the work done to study the cross-border interoperability of payment and messaging channels, and the discussions on promoting trade settlements and investments using BRICS local currencies, while respecting national priorities and acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all approach," the document reads.

The heads of state called for continuing "discussions, building on the ongoing work, to facilitate practical solutions for cross-border payments among BRICS countries, which are fast, low-cost, more accessible, efficient, transparent, and safe.".