CIS countries to develop joint air defense system, strengthen transport security

ASHGABAT, September 11. /TASS/. Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries will continue to develop a joint air defense system and strengthen transport security, according to decisions made at a meeting of the CIS Economic Council in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat, a TASS correspondent reported.

In particular, the meeting’s participants signed a document on the allocation of funds for the establishment and development of a joint air defense system among CIS countries in 2027.

"Members of the Economic Council also approved an action plan to implement a strategy to ensure transport security in CIS member states when managing transport and international connections in 2026-2030. The document outlines a set of additional measures aimed at the practical implementation of coordinated approaches to regulating the field of transport security. <...> A report on the activities of the CIS Intergovernmental Council on the Agricultural Complex in 2023-2025 was presented during the meeting, as well as draft projects for the digital transformation of agricultural industries in CIS member states," CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told reporters.

In addition, the meeting also addressed obstacles to trade within the CIS and recommendations on how to remove them.

CIS Economic Council

The CIS Economic Council meeting took place in Ashgabat on Friday as part of Turkmenistan’s 2026 CIS Chairmanship. Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin said earlier that a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State would be held in the Turkmen city of Turkmenbasy on October 9. Russia will be represented by President Vladimir Putin.