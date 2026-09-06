Lebanese president calls on US, UN to force Israel to stop attacks on Nabatieh

BEIRUT, September 6. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned Israel’s attacks on the city of Nabatieh and its environs, which resulted in numerous human deaths and considerable material damage.

"We place the entire responsibility for another spiral of escalation on Israel," he said in a statement released by his press service. "We demand that the United States and United Nations take urgent measures to stop these violations, exert pressure on the Jewish state to force it to respect the ceasefire agreement."

According to Aoun, Israeli attacks have gone beyond routine bombings as they are intended to paralyze the life in the southern region. "These attacks target financial and economic establishments responsible for everyday life of people, as well as hospitals and medical centers," he said, commenting on reports on the attack on Nabatieh’s Ghandour hospital. He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the soonest recovery to those wounded.

The Lebanese health ministry said earlier in the day that four civilians had died and 20 had been injured after Israel’s airstrikes on Nabatieh and its neighborhoods.

Ella Waweya, an Arabic-language spokeswoman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in turn, accused Hezbollah militants of violating the ceasefire as they launched two drones stuffed with explosives at Israel’s positions in the security zone. According to the spokeswoman, the IDF command issued a warning to civilians in southern Lebanon, urging them to leave areas that would be targeted in a retaliatory air raid.