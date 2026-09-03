Russian human rights activist released from Estonian prison — news outlet

VILNIUS, September 3. /TASS/. Human rights activist Sergey Seredenko, the head of the Russian Ombudsman in Estonia project who served a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence for alleged anti-state activities, has been released, the EER news outlet reported.

In recent years, he has repeatedly requested parole, but the court has denied his requests.

In March 2021, the Estonian Prosecutor’s Office announced Seredenko’s arrest on suspicion of alleged anti-state activities. In September 2022, a court sentenced him to five years and six months in prison. The prosecution argued that the activist "deliberately established and maintained relations against Estonia with seven individuals acting in the interests of and on behalf of Russian state authorities."

The Russian embassy in Estonia called the human rights activist’s arrest an example of the fight against dissent.