PRAGUE, September 3. /TASS/. Tests of the first domestically produced cruise missile with a range of over 600 km have been completed in the Czech Republic, the Idnes news portal has reported.

The Narwhal 140 missile, according to the report, meets all the requirements of modern combat operations. Its effectiveness was confirmed during testing.

The Czech technology company LPP Holding developed the missile and is ready to begin serial production of the Narwhal 140.

NATO has ranked the Czech company among the top ten in defense innovation. It is possible that the Narwhal 140 will eventually be adopted by NATO member states, as noted by Czech media.