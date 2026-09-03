Indonesia ready to join economic, not military, alliances — president

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Indonesia is unwilling to join military alliances but is ready to participate in economic alliances, the Southeast Asian nation’s President Prabowo Subianto said, addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Indonesia does not want to join any military alliance but we seek to join an economic alliance. Our free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union is exactly that: not an alliance against anyone but a partnership for the prosperity of everyone," he pointed out.

"Indonesia works to the east, west, north and south, as a sovereign and equal partner. For us, 1,000 friends are too few, one enemy is too many," Subianto added.