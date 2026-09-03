China seeks to strengthen friendship with Russia — Vice Premier of the State Council

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. China seeks to strengthen friendly ties with Russia and expand cooperation in a number of areas, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang has said.

"It is necessary to strengthen friendly ties and mutual understanding between our peoples. After all, friendship between them is the foundation for interstate cooperation, a key force contributing to peaceful development," he emphasized at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Ding Xuexiang recalled the results of a recent survey conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center, which confirms that over 90% of Russian citizens have a positive opinion of the state of relations between China and Russia.

"China is ready to further deepen exchanges and cooperation with Russia in areas such as culture and tourism, education, sports, and youth exchanges," he added. "The main thing is for the peoples of both countries to continue to maintain their traditional friendship, grow even closer, and better understand each other."