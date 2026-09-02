Norway seizes Russian vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard

STOCKHOLM, September 2. /TASS/. Norwegian authorities have seized the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard at the request of Ukrainian company Naftogaz, according to a statement published on the official website of the Svalbard governor.

In a ruling issued on August 31, 2026, the Nord-Troms and Senja District Court ordered the seizure of the Russian vessel Professor Molchanov, which is currently moored in Barentsburg, Svalbard, at Naftogaz’s request, the statement said.

The vessel is prohibited from leaving its current location pending a relevant decision by the governor of Svalbard. According to the statement, "the vessel was seized as an interim measure related to the enforcement of an arbitral award concerning Naftogaz assets in Crimea."

The Professor Molchanov has operated regular cargo and passenger services to Svalbard since June 2025. It departed Murmansk on its first voyage to the archipelago in March this year.