World going through period of economic, geopolitical transition — Rubio

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. As the world goes through wholesale geopolitical changes, it's important to remember that complex international problems don't have easy fixes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Radio.

"I think the world is going through a period of transition, both economic transition and geopolitical transition. A lot of these problems that are going on in the world don't have simple answers, and sometimes don't have perfect answers," Rubio said.

According to him, in foreign policy, one often has to choose not between "a perfect answer and a bad answer," but between "two less-than-ideal approaches." With that in mind, Rubio noted, what the US tries to do is determine which option will cause the least damage to the country’s interests.