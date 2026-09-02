Over 17 mln barrels of oil pass through Strait of Hormuz on Sept. 1 — US Energy Department

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. More than 17 mln barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, hitting a record high since the war with Iran began in late February, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in an interview with CNBC.

With pipeline shipments from Saudi Arabia and the UAE that make it possible to bypass the Strait of Hormuz taken into account, oil exports from the region exceeded pre-war levels on Monday, he said. Prior to the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, about 20 mln barrels of oil and petroleum products passed through the Strait per day as of February 28.

The increase in supply volumes demonstrates a recovery of oil flows from the region following a sharp drop caused by the outbreak of hostilities, Wright noted.