EU declines to follow US lead by meeting with Russia at G20 finance event — EC

BRUSSELS, September 1. /TASS/. The European Commission will not hold any talks with Russia at the G20 finance ministers’ meeting attended by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, European Commission Chief Spokeswoman Paula Pinho said.

She recalled that Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis would represent the European Commission at the G20 meeting and noted he has no intention of meeting the Russian finance minister.

Pinho was responding to a question about whether the EU planned to follow the US example after Siluanov’s consultations with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Anton Siluanov and Scott Bessent talked on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ meeting the previous day.