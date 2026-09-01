Iran to emerge victorious in confrontation with US — President Pezeshkian

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Iran will emerge victorious from the current standoff with the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

"We are here [at the SCO summit] to fight against unipolarity. We want to break free from the constraints of this unipolar system. I am confident that we will prevail," Pezeshkian told the Russian president.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit kicked off on September 1 in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek with a Council of Heads of State meeting. After the SCO session, a traditional SCO+ meeting was held, bringing together the leaders of SCO observer countries, dialogue partners and guests invited by the chair.