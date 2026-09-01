Iran has no nuclear production at Mount Kuh-e Kolang Gaz-La — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, September 1. /TASS/. Iran is not engaged in uranium enrichment activities at Mount Kuh-e Kolang Gaz-La, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is aware of this position.

"The words of the director general themselves demonstrate the truthfulness of our statements: we have no nuclear activities at Mount Kuh-e Kolang Gaz-La," he said at a briefing.

According to Baghaei, Iran is in contact with the IAEA, but there are currently no talks on the Iranian nuclear program.

Baghaei previously said that US President Donald Trump’s statements about Iran’s alleged new nuclear facility are unfounded, and Washington’s obsessive attention to Mount Kuh-e Kolang Gaz·La, where no nuclear activity is taking place, is nothing more than a fabricated pretext for aggression, destruction, and sabotage.