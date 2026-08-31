Total of 590 citizens from 39 countries listed as missing in Nepal, 323 rescued — MFA

NEW DELHI, August 31. /TASS/. A total of 590 citizens from 39 countries are listed as missing following the floods in Nepal, while 323 foreigners have been rescued, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry reported.

"So far, 903 bodies have been recovered from the areas and about 4200 people are still unaccounted for. Over 10,000 people have been rescued from the regions, including over 323 foreign nationals. As per the available data, about 590 foreign nationals are still missing, from 39 countries," a ministry spokesman told reporters.

According to the diplomat, "the national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate missing persons, rescue them, provide urgent relief, and ensure that all affected people (both Nepali and foreigners) receive appropriate assistance and support." "For this, the Government of Nepal has mobilized all available resources and efforts at its disposal for search, rescue, and relief and recovery operations," the spokesman added.

According to him, the ministry has established a special operational headquarters that coordinates efforts with relevant agencies as well as with the families of the missing. "Our diplomatic missions are also constantly sharing and updating verified information, and facilitating communication with families and extend any necessary assistance, identification and repatriation procedures," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The natural disaster struck northern Nepal on the morning of August 26. According to preliminary information, the flood wave was caused by a snow and rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. The powerful torrent of rock and debris traveled more than 70 kilometers down the riverbed at tremendous speed, destroying nearby settlements and flooding a large area.