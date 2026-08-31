EU sees no real threat of alleged Russian attack on bloc — Politico

BRUSSELS, August 31. /TASS/. European security services see no risk of an alleged Russian attack on EU countries, European edition of Politico reported, citing a source.

"The European [security] services do not see any risk of attack on European countries," a senior EU official said.

The Russian leadership has repeatedly denied such speculation. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to "formalize an agreement on mutual non-aggression with Western countries in order to alleviate the concerns that exist in this regard." Later, at a meeting with heads of leading international news agencies organized by TASS, the Russian leader stressed that claims of an alleged Russian attack on Europe being in preparation were not simply nonsense, but a provocation and disinformation intended to deceive their own people.