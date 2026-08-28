Two-thirds of South Koreans support idea of Seoul fielding own nuke arsenal — poll

SEOUL, August 28. /TASS/. Nearly two-thirds of South Koreans (65%) back the idea of their country having its own nuclear arsenal, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing data provided by a Gallup Korea poll.

The poll was conducted on August 25-27 with 1,001 respondents aged over 18 participating.

According to Yonhap, 65% of respondents agreed that the Republic of Korea should be in possession of its own nuclear weapons. Only 30% opposed this idea.

At the same time, this idea is supported by both political camps: 78% of supporters of the conservative People Power Party, which is in opposition, and 60% of voters of the ruling Democratic Party.

Thirty nine percent of the respondents believe that a military conflict could break out on the peninsula. Fifty five percent of those who took part in the poll said they did not see such a risk. Nevertheless, 58% of those who do not expect war on the Korean peninsula would support the development of nuclear weapons in the Republic of Korea.

The South Korean government has repeatedly stated that the development of nuclear weapons in the country would violate the non-proliferation system and is impossible due to possible sanctions.

On August 16, US President Donald Trump recalled his "good relations" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said he had ordered a reduction in the scale and timeline of joint military drills with South Korea.

Public concerns emerged in South Korea that the Trump administration was going to abandon the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and move on to discussing arms control with North Korea.

Seoul later assured that the United States and South Korea continue to seek a nuclear-weapon-free status for the Korean Peninsula.