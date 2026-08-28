New Norwegian king dubs himself Haakon VIII

STOCKHOLM, August 28. /TASS/. Norway’s new king, the son of the late King Harald V, has chosen Haakon VIII as his regnal name and decided to keep the royal motto as is, the Royal House of Norway said.

"His Majesty King Haakon VIII. All for Norway," the Royal House wrote on Facebook in a post accompanied by a portrait of the new monarch. "All for Norway" has been the royal motto for several generations, and Haakon VIII has retained it.

The post appeared after a meeting of Norway’s Council of State began at the Royal Palace in Oslo at around 11:30 a.m. local time [9:30 a.m. GMT]. The prime minister, cabinet members and the king, as head of state, attend the meeting. Traditionally, the Council of State holds an extraordinary meeting shortly after the monarch’s death. At the meeting, the heir, who automatically becomes king in such a situation, informs the government of the predecessor’s death, announces that he is assuming the duties of head of state and declares his regnal name and motto.

NRK also reported that Haakon VIII’s daughter, Ingrid Alexandra, attended the Council of State meeting. Under the Constitution, she became crown princess after her grandfather’s death and is now first in line to the throne.