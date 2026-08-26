ICC president announces intention to resist US pressure following sanctions — Kyodo

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane has vowed to resist US pressure following Washington’s imposition of personal sanctions on the organization’s representatives, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reports.

"The United States has no basis for imposing sanctions against me," Akane said. She called on ICC member states, including Japan, to support the court, adding that "the ICC must not be disbanded."

Earlier, the US Department of State released a statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing sanctions against Akane and Senior Prosecutor Abdoulaye Seye.

Japan, meanwhile, expressed deep regret over the sanctions against Akane. The ICC said the US decision undermines the rule of law and poses a threat to the international legal order.