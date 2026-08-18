Myanmar president thanks Russia for help in addressing quake aftermath

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Following talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing thanked Russia for helping his country deal with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in March 2025.

"Last year, an earthquake struck our country, affecting many people. Russia promptly sent rescue teams and helped our people deal with its consequences. I would therefore like to thank Russia for its assistance," he said.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, killing about 3,800 people in the country.