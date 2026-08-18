Dozens of migrants who entered Ceuta reach mainland Spain — daily

MADRID, August 18. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies in Spain have found that dozens of illegal migrants who entered the autonomous Spanish city of Ceuta during the influx in late July have reached the kingdom’s mainland, ABC newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to police, criminal organizations exploited the crisis to set up illegal passenger routes across the Strait of Gibraltar from Andalusia, using water scooters and boats. According to the daily, the landings usually take place near Cadiz.

In late July, tens of thousands of illegal migrants reached Ceuta by swimming, as well as on foot, bypassing the breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. Amid the crisis, Madrid deployed the military to help ensure security in the city. It is believed that the vast majority of illegal immigrants have already returned to Morocco, but, according to Spain, about 5,000 migrants may still be in the autonomous city.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said earlier that illegal migrants will not be able to reach either mainland Spain or other EU countries.