MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Sergey Fedorenko has become the new head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, replacing Sergey Koretsky who has been appointed the country’s Prime Minister, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"A critical priority is preparation for the heating season. In particular, Sergey [Koretsky] reported that the independent supervisory board of Naftogaz had appointed Sergey Fedorenko, a true professional who went through the transformation of Ukrnafta alongside Sergey Koretsky, to lead the company for a specific period," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, this is a path toward "cleansing the company’s internal processes of predatory oligarchic influence."

According to the Strana publication, Koretsky is a close associate of Timur Mindich, who some have called Zelensky's "wallet" - now embroiled in a large-scale corruption scandal. Zelensky’s inner circle recruited Koretsky in late 2022 as they needed someone to manage Ukrnafta, the company seized from businessman Igor Kolomoisky (listed as an extremist and terrorist in Russia).