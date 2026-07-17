Azerbaijani foreign minister notes positive economic trend with Russia

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The economic trend between Azerbaijan and Russia remains positive despite global economic challenges, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Despite all the difficulties facing the global economy, the overall trend between our countries remains positive," the Azerbaijani foreign minister said.

Bayramov also stressed that the humanitarian sphere has traditionally been an important element of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.