US forces strike Iranian territories near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant — TV

TEHRAN, July 9. /TASS/. The US forces attacked areas in Iran located near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Iran’s Al Alam television channel reported citing local authorities.

According to the Iranian broadcaster, "several facilities in Bushehr province, including in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant, were struck in the afternoon."

There has been no available information provided regarding the damage caused by the strikes.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the US military planned to resume strikes on Iran in the evening on July 8. He also said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the alliance's summit in Ankara that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect. Trump added he did not intend to engage in talks with Iran.