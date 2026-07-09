NATO should stop hyping up China threat narrative — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 9. /TASS/. NATO should move away from its Cold War mentality and stop inflating the so-called China threat, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing.

"NATO should abandon its Cold War mentality, correct its perception of China and stop hyping up the China threat narrative," she stated.

Mao Ning emphasized that NATO presents itself as a regional defense alliance with a well-defined area of responsibility and geographical boundaries. According to her, China "has never threatened any country" and poses no threat to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region.