Lithuanian leadership backs lifting constitutional ban on nuclear weapons deployment

VILNIUS, July 2. /TASS/. Lithuania's top political leaders collectively support striking down the country's constitutional ban on deploying weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, on national territory.

President Gitanas Nauseda, Acting Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, designated Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius, Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, and Speaker of the Seimas (parliament) Juozas Olekas supported the initiative.

"We cannot afford to be the weak link in NATO’s deterrence system, or remain some kind of gray zone. <…> Almost all parliamentary faction leaders expressed the view that Article 137 has become obsolete and should not merely be amended but removed," the president told reporters after the leadership meeting.

To approve constitutional amendments, the Seimas holds two separate votes at least three months apart. The change must secure a qualified majority of 94 votes out of 141.