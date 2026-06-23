Netanyahu says Israel needs to make its own weapons to reduce dependence on US

TEL AVIV, June 23. /TASS/. Israel needs to reduce dependence on the United States for weapons and establish its own weapons manufacturing industry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"I want independence in the field of weapons. I deeply appreciate support from our American friends, but we need to reduce dependence and develop our own weapons production industry. We must manufacture weapons ourselves," he stated at a meeting with cadets in the West Bank.

Netanyahu pointed out that Israel "is opposing Iran and its satellites." "We have struck them but this is not the end, and everything depends on our strength. Where we will be in 30 years depends on our strength. This is why what we are doing now is building enormous might," the premier added.

Netanyahu announced on May 3 that Israel would allocate 350 billion shekels (about $115 billion) in defense spending over the next ten years in order to develop its own weapons production capabilities.