Trump says he personally persuaded Israel to accept new ceasefire with Lebanon

NEW YORK, June 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he personally called Israel to persuade the country's leadership to agree to a new ceasefire with Lebanon, an NBC News correspondent covering news from the White House, Gabe Gutierrez, reported on X.

"It's a positive. <...> It's a little icing on the cake," the journalist quoted the US president as saying. Trump did not specify whether he spoke directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I've always been good with Bibi (Netanyahu – TASS). <...> You just gotta calm down sometimes and use your head," the US president added.

Earlier, CBS News, citing its sources among US officials, reported that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been reinstated by mutual agreement of the parties at 1 p.m. GMT.