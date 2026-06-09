Finnish parliamentary committee approves bill allowing storage of nukes in country

STOCKHOLM, June 9. /TASS/. The Defense Committee of the Finnish parliament has approved a government bill that would allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons in the country, according to a report on the parliament’s website.

"A majority of members of the Defense Committee support an amendment to the law that would allow the import of nuclear explosives into Finland in a crisis situation," the statement said.

It noted that opposition lawmakers from the Social Democratic Party, the Green League and the Left Alliance did not support the proposal.

On April 23, the government submitted a bill to parliament proposing to allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons in the country. To implement this, the cabinet proposed amendments to the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code.