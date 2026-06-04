MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Denis Shtilerman, co-owner of Fire Point, one of Ukraine's largest manufacturers of missiles and drones, says Ukraine could develop its own nuclear weapons if the government decided to do so.

"If they think Ukraine isn't capable of building nuclear weapons, there's nothing too hard about it. Of course we can do it," he said in an interview with journalist Olesya Batsman published on her Telegram channel.

Shtilerman noted that Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees, but those guarantees were never fulfilled.

"Of course, it's a very simple process; everything is clear there. They just have to make a political decision," he added.

In April, the press bureau of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that London and Paris were actively working to provide Kiev with a nuclear bomb and delivery systems. According to the SVR, this would involve the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine.

The French TN75 miniaturized warhead used on the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile was among the options mentioned in the report.