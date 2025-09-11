Lukashenko thanks Trump for peace efforts

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. At a meeting with the US president's representative John Cole, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko commended US President Donald Trump for his peacemaking efforts, BelTA reported.

"I want to thank your president (not because I want to flatter him here, that is alien to me) for the efforts he is making towards peace, primarily in our region," Lukashenko stated.

The Belarusian leader also stressed that Trump "has stopped quite a few conflicts." "I say this as a historian and as a president who has been in office for a long time: no president of the United States of America has made as many efforts or such efforts to ensure peace on the planet," Lukashenko pointed out.