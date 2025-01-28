No disturbances throughout election in Belarus, Lukashenko says

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. The presidential election in Belarus was carried out at a high standard, smoothly, contrary to what some in the West had predicted, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with the Pan-African Parliament delegation.

"I think you have noticed that this political campaign has not disrupted the public peace of the country. The election was conducted at a high organizational level and without any disturbances, which some in the West had anticipated," the BelTa news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

The delegation of the Pan-African Parliament was monitoring the election. The president asked the foreign guests about their experience visiting the republic and what suggestions or proposals they had regarding cooperation in specific areas.

Earlier, Igor Karpenko, chairman of Belarus’ Central Election Commission, stated that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was leading the presidential election with 5,136,293 votes (86.82%).