MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Ukraine lost half of its energy capacity last year, Minister of Energy German Galuschenko said in the Verkhovna Rada, according to lawmaker Irina Geraschenko.

"Last year, Ukraine lost 9 gigawatts of energy capacity due to destruction or damage. This is half of our country’s energy capacity, minister Galuschenko said," the lawmaker said on her Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, Galuschenko also noted that this year will be difficult for Ukraine in terms of energy security and therefore called for ramping up development of the country’s nuclear energy sector.

On June 11 last year, Kiev announced that about 80% of thermal power generation and one-third of hydroelectric power generation in the country had been destroyed. In early May, Ukrainian authorities started introducing restrictions on industrial enterprises and called on the public not to turn on energy-intensive appliances during peak hours due to power shortages. However, these measures were insufficient: so the authorities introduced blackout schedules for household consumers across the country. Starting in June 2024, Ukraine had to start significantly increasing imports of energy from abroad.