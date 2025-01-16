{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Gaza deal details not finalized yet, Israeli cabinet says

According to Spokesman David Mencer, the Israeli government is determined to reach a deal because it wants to bring the hostages home

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. The details of the deal for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages have not been fully finalized yet, so the Israeli delegation continues talks in Qatar, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said.

"As of this time, the details of the agreement have not been finalized. The Israeli negotiating team in Doha continues to make efforts to reach a solution," he said at a news conference.

According to Mencer, the Israeli government is determined to reach a deal because it wants to bring the hostages home.

"We hope that the details of the deal will be agreed," he said.

Israel will not announce that the Doha talks reached success and its cabinet won’t convene for a meeting to approve the deal until the government has the final text of the agreement, he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced earlier on Thursday that Hamas was reneging on the agreements reached, creating a crisis at the last minute and preventing the deal from being finalized. The office added that the cabinet will not set the date for its meeting until mediators report that Hamas has confirmed all the details of the agreement. According to Kan radio, an Israeli war cabinet meeting to approve the Gaza deal was previously scheduled for noon of January 16 but didn’t happen.

Also on Thursday, Dmitry Gendelman, adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, told TASS that Netanyahu held a video link meeting with Israeli negotiators in Doha overnight into Thursday, instructing them to reject Hamas' attempts to dictate last-minute terms. He said that, for example, contrary to a clear clause granting Israel a veto over the release of terrorists that "symbolize terrorism," the radical group is seeking to be able to determine the names of Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced on January 15 that - helped by mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo, and Washington - Israel and Hamas agreed on the release of hostages from Gaza and a ceasefire, and the deal will take effect on January 19.

During the initial 42-day phase, Hamas is supposed to release 33 Israeli military and civilian female hostages, as well as wounded civilians, children, and the elderly, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

However, late on January 15, Netanyahu's office said the talks were not over yet because "there were still several unresolved issues in the agreement." According to the office, Israel hoped to resolve the remaining differences overnight.

Slovak Prime Minister says he may meet with Zelensky in coming days
According to Robert Fico, "the meeting would be a good environment for an open discussion about gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries through the territory of Ukraine"
AliExpress fully restores platform operations in Russia
Problems in operations of AliExpress were observed in Russia on Wednesday
Netanyahu thanks Trump, Biden for help in securing hostage release deal
The sides also agreed to meet in Washington soon to discuss the situation around Gaza and other important issues
Attack against Russkaya compressor station prompted by the US — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that Washington and Kiev are indeed working together, doing "everything to halt supplies of stable, reasonably priced and high quality Russian gas to Europe""
FACTBOX: What we know about South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest
He is being charged with organizing and leading an insurrection
Ukraine actively recruiting Belarusians via Internet to gather intel — security council
According to Alexander Volfovich, the recruited individuals are then used by Ukrainian special services and their Western handlers to establish arms, ammunition and explosive devices depots, which are intended to later be used in terrorist acts and sabotage in Belarus and Russia
Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka
Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops
Iranian experts defuse bomb at nuclear facility, says vice president
A large number of pagers exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon on September 17, 2024
Press review: Kiev hopes Trump supports its proposals and Russia backs Panama's neutrality
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 14th
Trump and company plan to tweak sanctions to facilitate Ukraine peace deal
The Trump team's plans are still in their early stages and ultimately depend on the president-elect himself, the sources said
Replenishing losses challenging, Zelensky says
It is emphasized that those enlisted must be adequately armed
Putin to meet with visiting president of Central African Republic
The parties plan to discuss the current state of and the prospects for political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda
Russia strikes power infrastructure across Ukraine
Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said the strikes targeted gas infrastructure and power facilities
Russian air defenses shoot down targets over Belgorod, surrounding area — governor
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the man with shrapnel wounds to the head and forearm is being taken by an ambulance crew to the regional clinical hospital
Trump’s team prepares sanctions against Zelensky’s entourage — Ukrainian reporter
According to Diana Panchenko, these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Vladimir Zelensky
Armenia, Russia agree to reduce Yerevan’s debt by cost of unshipped weapons
Previously, Yerevan said that it had not yet received weapons it had already paid for, but that it was ready to resolve the issue in good faith
Scholz reiterated his public statements on Ukraine in phone talks with Putin, Lavrov says
The German Chancellor did not say a word about root causes of the conflict, the Russian language and the rights of Russians
Prudent, pragmatic man in charge of Russia — senior Slovak MP
"The United States will soon be governed by a businessman who openly says he will handle Panama and Greenland," Andrej Danko also noted
Russia’s stance on Ukraine is explicit and widely recognized — Kremlin
"This stance was laid out in June last year, when the head of state gave instructions to the [Russian] Foreign Ministry. Our stance is consistent, transparent, and well-known to everyone. I have nothing to add here," Dmitry Peskov remarked
Ukrainian forces driven out of most positions in DPR’s Dzerzhinsk — source
According to the report, "several isolated zones of resistance consisting of troops that were left behind by the Ukrainian army continue to fight"
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Minsk can rebuff any aggressor with tactical nukes, Oreshnik missiles — security official
The Belarusian military-industrial sector "is also developing actively" today, Alexander Volfovich pointed out
US could cut off support to Ukraine to achieve peace — Sullivan
The US forcing Ukraine to accept certain peace terms would "surely shatter" NATO unity, the US national security advisor went on to say
Russia adapted to life under sanctions, prime minister says
Mishustin assured that Moscow will continue to "do all that is necessary to stabilize the dynamics of the economy and restore investment activity"
Russia will not give Donbass and Novorossiya to anyone — Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev believes it is important for the world to recognize the incorporation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation
Especially needed armaments delivered to Russian troops in full — top security official
Also in 2024, the production of many armaments increased, taking into account the experience of combat operations, Dmitry Medvedev said
Venezuela continues rapprochement with BRICS countries — Maduro
"I am thankful for the BRICS countries’ support for Venezuela’s accession to this association of the future," the president said
Macron, Zelensky don’t serve their countries any longer — senior Slovak MP
They cannot simply replace one fuel by another and stop using fuel that once was used at a nuclear plant, "this as the West’s hypocrisy and insincerity because they want to preserve their social welfare level", "Macron and Zelensky do not serve their countries," Andrej Danko said
US must not allow its relations with Russia to escalate into wars — incoming CIA chief
John Ratcliffe said that "Russia is increasingly cooperating with other adversaries to continue the war in Ukraine and amplify threats to American interests"
BRICS New Development Bank issues $845 mln Panda bond on interbank bond market
The New Development Bank was set up by BRICS nations on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed at the sixth BRICS summit in Fortaleza in July 2014
Hamas hands over draft Gaza ceasefire deal to mediators — statement
The movement stressed that it was guided by "the principles of responsibility before the Palestinian people in Gaza"
Russia does not view remarks by Trump’s nominees as official statements — Lavrov
"The Democrats want the Republicans to look unconvincing, because Joe Biden said that the four years [of his presidency] will be historic for America," the Russian foreign minister added
Russia ready to help Transnistria with gas — Kremlin
Russian gas supplies to Moldova were halted since early January after Kiev banned Russian gas transit via Ukraine and Chisinau refused to settle the problem of the debt for consumed fuel estimated at $709 mln by Russia
Ukrainian military commanders lose grip on situation near Krasnoarmeysk — journalist
Yury Butusov went on to say that Ukrainian infantry is sustaining significant losses in an apparent attempt to slow down Russian troops
Slovakia will never approve of termination of Russian gas transit to Europe — MP
We hope that gas transit via Ukraine will resume, Marian Kery, head of the Slovak parliamentary committee on international affairs, said
Nominee for US secretary of state says Ukraine settlement will require concessions
"In order to achieve objectives like the one that needs to occur in Ukraine, it is important for everyone to be realistic", Marco Rubio, US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, said
Frontline situation remains challenging, Ukrainian General Staff admits
Recently, Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have repeatedly characterized the strategic situation on the frontline as extremely difficult
Zelensky uses lives of Ukrainians as bargaining chip with Western countries — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky called Vladimir Zelensky "the greatest perpetrator of genocide against his own people"
Deployment of European troops in Ukraine prone with Russia-US conflict — FT
Сolumnist Samuel Charap said that Donald Trump is likely to try to disengage the United States from European security affairs, but, eventually, Washington may become potentially embroiled in a new conflict
Russia boosts output of especially needed weaponry under 2025 plan — Medvedev
Developing hi-tech weapons is a top priority task, the politician stressed
Size of Ukranian army stands at 880,000 troops — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president also emphasized that French leader Emmanuel Macron's initiative to deploy a foreign contingent needs further study
Armenia justifies treaty with US by 'complex international situation'
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan called for further deepening of cooperation with Washington based on the signed document
Earth getting hotter, meteorologist confirms
Temperatures have been rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius every decade, meteorologist Roman Vilfand said
Putin, Trump will settle Ukrainian crisis in 2025 — senior Slovak MP
"I pray to God for this because this situation is bad for us, for you and for all the rest," Andrej Danko said
Ukraine to spend heavily to rearm after conflict — lawmaker
Daniil Getmantsev noted that, in 2023, Ukraine’s military expenses stood at 40.5% of GDP and observed that they may decrease after the conflict is over, but "no sharp reduction will happen in the foreseeable future"
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Only Putin, Trump can settle Ukrainian crisis — senior Slovak MP
Andrej Danko drew a parallel between the current situation and the end of the Cold War, which, in his words, was ended by President of the former Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan
Foreign special services become active ahead of Belarusian election — Security Council
According to Alexander Volfovich, in order to impact the election campaign, the US and its allies continue to promote a comprehensive strategy, putting pressure on Belarus in the international legal, political, economic and other spheres
Ukrainian soldiers execute wounded comrades due to lack of evacuation chances — expert
According to Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, the Ukrainian forces have been trying to halt the Russian advance by sending lightly armed infantry into combat without the support of heavy weaponry or artillery
Israeli PM orders to reject Hamas attempts to change terms
Dmitry Gendelman noted that "in particular, despite the clear clause granting Israel a veto power over the release of terrorists," the radical movement is pushing to decide on its own which Palestinian prisoners will be released by the Israeli side
Share of national currencies in payments within CIS over 85% — Putin
This figure continues growing, the Russian leader noted
Press review: Lavrov signals Russia’s readiness for talks as Kiev seeks stronger position
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 15th
Russia surprised Denmark not up in arms about Trump’s plans to annex Greenland — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, this is particularly surprising given the Danish authorities' penchant for talking about the "Russian threat"
Lavrov tells reporters about Biden’s last moves, Trump and security guarantees for Ukraine
TASS has put together the Russian foreign minister’s key statement
Russian troops liberate Ukrainka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Israel-Hamas agreement to strengthen global security — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto thanked diplomats from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar for mediating the deal
Russia vows retaliation to Kiev’s attack with Western-made missiles on Bryansk Region
Last night, Ukraine delivered a missile strike at facilities in the Bryansk Region by six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry specified
Zelensky says he signed century-long partnership agreement with UK
The report says the document will deepen bilateral relations in the defense sector and pave the way to further military support to the Kiev government
Russian schoolgirls break into Billboard top-10 with 'Sigma Boy' track
"Sigma Boy" is seventh in the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart
Hamas says Israel struck site where Israeli hostage was held
The spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing warned that "any shelling attack" on Israel’s part "may turn the release of hostages into a tragedy"
Kremlin urges patience regarding North Korean leader’s visit to Russia
"As soon as we have any specific information about another summit, we will let you know," Dmitry Peskov said
IN BRIEF: What is known about fire at oil depot in Voronezh Region after drone attack
A blaze at an oil depot broke out as a result of several drones crashing
Release of hostages, troop withdrawal to begin during phase one of Gaza ceasefire — Biden
Phase one "ncludes a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded," the president said
Biden boasts of mobilizing 50 nations to fight in proxy war against Russia — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew some historical parallels
Judge in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region puts captured Colombian mercenary under arrest
"Case files examined by the judge show that the foreign citizen illegally crossed the Russian Federation’s border and took part in military action on the Kursk Region’s territory," the region’s judicial press service said
Talks on Ukraine should touch upon neutrality, anti-Russian sanctions — Trump’s nominee
Speaking about the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine, Marco Rubio said: "When you get and sit at the table, <…> you're going to have to give, not just get"
Zelensky doing harm to Eastern European countries — senior Slovak MP
Vladimir Zelensky "has learnt to play a political theater and he abuses the issue of gas supplies", "this is harmful for the entire European Union," Andrej Danko said
Conflict in Transnistria follows West's tactics — senior Slovak MP
According to Andrej Danko, "there is no question of whether such a conflict will arise, as these conflicts are already underway"
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly, storage sites
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
Senior Russian MP sees Moscow, Tehran playing key role in shaping multipolar world order
According to Leonid Slutsky, Russia and Iran "jointly oppose the US hegemony, the unipolar world order, and the West’s collective attempts to dictate their policies to others, as well as unlawful sanctions and foreign interference in the affairs of third countries"
FACTBOX: What we know about Gaza ceasefire agreement
It will come into force on January 19 and happen in three stages
Hamas reneges on Gaza ceasefire deal, Israeli PM’s office says
The Palestinian group has backed out of the deal in a "last-minute blackmail attempt," Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said
Russian diplomat calls on NATO to end war talk, focus on reality
Maria Zakharova added that NATO allies and policy-makers "are facing economic and ideological collapse, with their countries and unions seeing moral degradation, disintegration and instability"
Trump's plans to remake US aimed at changing strategic landscape — Russian ex-ambassador
Anatoly Antonov went on to say that increased US military presence in the Arctic region would necessitate a proper response from Russia
Exhumation of USSR heroes' remains in Lvov reveals essence of Kiev regime — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "the essence of the Kiev regime has repeatedly manifested itself in such actions"
EU sees Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system as 'surgical'
According to Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, Brussels will continue to support Kiev
Russian forces improve positions in Petropavlovka in Kharkov Region
Our military’s precision strikes wipe out several enemy fortified emplacements in the northern and northwestern part of the settlement," military expert Andrey Marochko said
Opposition submits motion of no confidence in Fico government to Slovak parliament
According to the portal, the National Council’s leadership now has seven days to convene a session to hold a vote of confidence in the current cabinet
As EU president, Poland aims to speed up Ukraine’s accession process — Polish leader
Donald Tusk said that Warsaw, on its part, was not planning to name any additional preconditions for Kiev
Black box data from crashed Azerbaijani airliner contradicts earlier media reports
"At this stage, there’s no need to create a media frenzy by relying on information that, for the most part, is not supported by the data from the black boxes," the Russian foreign minister added
Israel’s advance in Syria unacceptable — new leader
"Everyone agrees that the Israeli advance in Syria is a mistake, and that we need to return to previous arrangements," Ahmed al-Sharaa said
Bulgaria's parliament elects Rosen Zhelyazkov as new PM
Following the vote, the entire cabinet was sworn in and will assume office in the coming hours
NATO soldiers not ready to fight Ukraine war, Latvia’s top diplomat says
According to Baiba Braze, putting European boots on the ground in Ukraine would cause escalation for the EU that has been shying away from it
DPR head says Ukraine plays down liberation of Kurakhovo
Denis Pushilin also said it was not possible to "get the enemy" as they used concrete for their fortifications, while industrial sites allowed them to hold the settlement for a long time
Another mobilization not necessary, special op successful — Russian MP
According to Andrey Kartapolov, the Russian Armed Forces are fully supplying the group in the special operation zone with everything necessary, including military personnel
Desperate enemy sought to bribe Russia amid botched assault on Gorlovka — DPR adviser
In the course of that unsuccessful assault, Ukrainian troops sustained heavy casualties and lots of military equipment was lost, Igor Kimakovsky said
West accuses Russia of damaging Baltic infrastructure to curb oil exports — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the West is using similar double standard tactics in the situation with Kiev's attacks on a compressor station in the Krasnodar region
Satellite images show that Russia’s Lake Baikal remains without solid ice cover
"It’s been a warm winter in Baikal, as observed from space," Roscosmos said in comments to its posted pictures
UAE may host Putin-Trump meeting, Russian expert says
Oleg Karpovich dismissed Switzerland as a possible location for the meeting
Ukraine unable to push Russian troops back to earlier positions — US diplomat
"There's a size differential here that's important," Marco Rubio added
Russia’s Lancet kamikaze drone destroys Ukrainian armor with assault force in Kursk area
Having waited for an appropriate moment when the Ukrainian assault force boarded the infantry fighting vehicle, a Lancet loitering munition team of the Battlegroup North destroyed the enemy IFV together with the militants, accurately hitting the target, the ministry said
Transnistria to receive gas from Russia as humanitarian aid, leader says
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, talks on the resumption of gas supplies were initiated "in collaboration with Russia", and the negotiations were held at the Russian Energy Ministry’s level
Putin, Central African Republic leader to discuss security cooperation
The Russian leader noted that Russia attaches great importance to cooperation with the CAR on the global arena, including within the UN framework
Russia now flies direct to 40 countries — ATOR
The most popular international destination is Moscow-Istanbul
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Russian government agency, companies hit by new US sanctions
The Treasury also imposed sanctions on sixteen nationals of Russia, Turkey and Germany
Over 2,400 Russian soldiers returned home in 30 POW swaps with Ukraine
In 2024, there were ten exchanges, with 1,266 servicemen being back home
Kremennaya area littered with remains of Ukrainian soldiers, Russian troops find
Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian troops had made gains on the frontline in a six-kilometer-long wooded area near Kremennaya
Press review: Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal finalized as NATO aims to inspect Baltic vessels
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 16th
Deal on Ukraine could be made without Kiev's involvement, ex-Foreign Minister admits
According to Pavel Klimkin, the formula of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," which he himself helped to formulate, could be an afterthought at this point
China hopes for cooperation with Trump to stabilize bilateral relations — embassy
"We hope that the new US government will make the right choice and work with China to maintain the hard-won stabilization momentum of China-US relations, lay a good foundation for the future development of China-US relations," spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States Liu Pengyu said
