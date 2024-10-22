Relations between Russia, China have long history, unprecedented nature — Xi Jinping

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing have reached an unprecedentedly high level over the past decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

"Over the past decade, China-Russia relations have withstood the test of the fickle international situation, come a long way and acquired an unprecedented nature," he said. "You and I always pay special attention to China-Russia relations and take charge of them personally."

According to the Chinese leader, Russia and China "have chosen the right path in building great power relations based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, and not directing policies against third parties." He emphasized that Moscow and Beijing are committed to the spirit of good-neighborliness, friendship, and comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Xi Jinping highlighted that Russia and China are "constantly strengthening and expanding multifaceted strategic interaction and practical cooperation in all areas." He added that this partnership is providing a powerful impetus for the national revival and modernization of both countries.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.