Kyrgyz president to take part in BRICS Summit in Kazan

BISHKEK, October 22. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov will take part in the BRICS group’s summit in the Russian city of Kazan, Muratbek Azymbakiyev, head of the foreign policy department at the Kyrgyz presidential office, told reporters.

"President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan will make a working visit to the city of Kazan in the [Russian] Republic of Tatarstan on October 23-24 to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit," he noted.

According to Azymbakiyev, the summit will make "important decisions aimed at strengthening multipolarity and the integration of the group’s new members."

The 16th BRICS summit, the key event of Russia’s chairmanship of the group, is taking place in Kazan on October 22-24. The group has expanded twice since being created in 2006. South Africa joined the four founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged BRICS members on January 1, 2024. The Kazan Summit is the first one for the group’s new member states. More than 30 countries are expected to participate in the event.