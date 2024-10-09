CIS leaders see eye to eye on international agenda — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has shown that the leaders of the member states share similar approaches to the issues on the international agenda, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Yesterday and the day before we had an opportunity to discuss issues of a global nature. What pleased me - and you, I'm sure - is that we had no divergences on the international agenda," Lukashenko said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

According to the Belarusian leader, they also talked about hot spots on the planet. "We discussed both domestic issues and had a frank conversation without any offenses," Lukashenko said. "You talked a lot about the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement. To my surprise, everything was taken in a normal way," he emphasized.

According to him, it shows that a lot of work has already been done. "Yesterday we discussed global and [regional] issues. There was also unanimity on many points," Lukashenko added.

He emphasized that there are still nine powerful and richest states of the region in the CIS. According to him, this is a powerful regional association, which can be effective "if more efforts are made."