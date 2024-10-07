Israel carries out new strike on Beirut’s Dahieh district — army statement

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has resumed strikes on the Lebanese capital, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF is currently conducting a targeted strike in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold. Details to follow," the statement reads.

An hour and a half earlier, the Israeli army announced the start of another series of massive strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.