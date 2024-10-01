EAEU members pass ten documents at meeting of prime ministers in Yerevan

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Delegations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have signed ten documents following a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council that took place in Yerevan on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by prime ministers, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Among the agreements were key directions for industrial cooperation within the EAEU through 2030. The rules of information exchange on the common electricity market have been approved, and a concept for the formation of the common exchange (organized) market of goods in five EAEU members has been greenlighted. The roadmap on transport policy for the coming years was also passed.

Moreover, decrees on harmonizing legislation in the area of civil aviation, on remittance and distribution of import customs duties between budgets of EAEU countries, on auditing of financial and operating activities of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Eurasian Economic Commission have been signed.

The Eurasian Economic Union consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.