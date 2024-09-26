Biden authorizes sending additional Patriot battery, missiles to Kiev

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has instructed the Pentagon to send another Patriot air defense battery and more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, the White House said.

"To further strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, I have directed the Department of Defense to refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery and to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles," Biden said in a statement.

This, the US leader said, would provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional Patriot and Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air missiles (AMRAAM).

US military aid for Ukraine has dwindled in recent months due to the Pentagon’s inventory shortages, CNN reported earlier. The process of ramping up production will take years and won’t quickly meet the growing demand, the TV channel explained.

Russia has repeatedly said that pumping more weapons to Ukraine will not weaken Russia’s resolve, nor will it change the course of the special military operation.