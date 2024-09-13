Over 250 people die, over 80 are missing in flooding in Vietnam

HANOI, September 13. /TASS/. At least 250 people have died and 82 others are missing after a devastating flooding in northern Vietnam, the country’s ministry of agriculture said.

According to the ministry, more than 204,000 buildings have been destroyed by the flood, power and communications lines have been damaged in 26 provinces. More than 263,000 hectares of farming lands have been flooded.

Vietnam’s government is sparing no effort to minimize the damage and normalize life in the flooded territories. Large-scale rescue and restoration operations are underway. A fund-raising campaign has been organized in the country to help those affected by the natural calamity.