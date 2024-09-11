Telegram founder Durov complying with court-ordered terms of supervision — prosecutor

PARIS, September 11. /TASS/. Telegram founder Pavel Durov is cooperating with the judicial authorities of France and fully complying with the terms of supervision established in connection with the charges against him, Paris prosecutor Laure Beko stated on RTL radio.

"Now it [Durov’s presence in France] is fully in line with cooperation with the judicial authorities," she said, responding to a question about whether Durov is complying with the court-ordered conditions on his supervision and reporting to the police commissariat twice a week.

The prosecutor also said that the decision to launch an investigation directly against Durov was due to Telegram's lack of response to French investigators' requests, as well as a desire to show that "organized crime is evolving in a world that is too often considered virtual." This was why France came out with a law to hold administrators accountable for any internet platform enabling illegal transactions, she stressed. At the same time, the prosecutor ignored the morning program host’s question about the readiness of French investigators to detain Elon Musk, the head of the X social network, the next time he decides to visit France.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport on August 24. On August 28, his preliminary custody was over. The entrepreneur was delivered to a court, where the prosecutor charged Durov with several offenses, which include complicity in the administration of an online platform that enabled illegal transactions, committed within a criminal group. The offense, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros. By decision of an investigating judge, the entrepreneur went under judicial supervision with an obligation to post bail of 5 mln euros. He also has to report twice a week to the police and is forbidden to leave France.