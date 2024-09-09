Grossi confident IAEA experts able to determine nature of incidents at ZNPP

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be able to determine in case of a nuclear incident at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) whether it is related to military actions or actions of the plant's operator, the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"I think the experts there would be in a position to say very, very clearly whether an event directly originated by an external cause or by an internal process, which is not functioning in accordance with the safety standards," he said at a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.

According to Grossi, the agency does not live up to the expectations of some people and does not hold certain parties responsible for incidents.

He emphasized that if something were to happen at the plant, it would entail "very prolonged and most probably very difficult" legal disputes over the ownership of the facility. "As we know, in accordance with the UN and the General Conference and the Board [of Governors] resolutions, for the IAEA, this is a Ukrainian facility. But of course, there is another operator that has a different view on that," Grossi said.