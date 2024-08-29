Grossi to visit Zaporozhye nuclear power plant next week

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that he will visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) next week.

"Next week you will see me at the Zaporozhye [nuclear power plant]," he said in an interview with CNBC.

"Within the realm of what is in the purview of the IAEA, we are moving, we are showing what is possible, we are highlighting what possibilities of cooperation may exist for the benefit of both (Russia and Ukraine - TASS), and, of course, in a wider sense, the international community as well," he pointed out. Grossi added that the agency carries out its work as an "independent" organization.

On August 27, Rafael Grossi arrived in the town of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk nuclear power plant. During the visit, he saw traces of drone attacks at the plant and the remains of drones. Later, the IAEA chief called the situation serious and urged to prevent a nuclear accident. According to Grossi, attacks on any nuclear power plant are unacceptable.