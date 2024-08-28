Iran pledges to support any Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement

DUBAI, August 28. /TASS/. The republic of Iran will support any agreement on a ceasefire between the radical Hamas movement and Israel as long as the Palestinian authorities find them acceptable, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Hamas senior official Khalil al-Hayya during their conversation.

"The Islamic republic of Iran will support any agreement on a ceasefire or a truce in Gaza that is accepted by the Palestinian resistance and Hamas," the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying on its official Telegram channel. According to Araghchi, Tehran’s stance on the Gaza conflict will remain unchanged under the new government; Iran will continue to support Palestine just as it did before.

In turn, the Hamas official congratulated Araghchi for his appointment as the new Foreign Minister and briefed him on the situation with the Gaza ceasefire talks. Khalil al-Hayya emphasized that the Palestinian people highly appreciate Iran’s support.

The previous round of consultations to bring about a Gaza ceasefire and release hostages was held in Doha on August 15 and 16. Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said in a joint statement after the talks that they had been held in a positive atmosphere. The United States, backed by Qatar and Egypt, endorsed a proposal that would make it possible to bridge remaining gaps between Hamas and the Jewish state. However, Hamas said that the initiative took only Israel’s interests into account.

The next round of consultations was held on August 25 in Cairo. The Israeli delegation was headed by David Barnea, director of Israel’s intelligence service, or Mossad. Hamas spokesman Izzat al-Risheq said that his delegation has left Cairo after meeting with Egyptian and Qatari mediators. According to him, Hamas representatives once again urged Israel to implement the conditions that were agreed by Hamas on July 2.